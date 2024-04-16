Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Invests $2.61 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,845,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.