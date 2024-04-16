Mixin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,157.75 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $189.90 or 0.00306008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $113.76 million and $15,157.75 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Mixin

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

