Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,621.04

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $33,621.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00031355 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

