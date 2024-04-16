Decred (DCR) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.46 or 0.00031355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $311.22 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,994,413 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

