Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. 118,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

