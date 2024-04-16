Evercore ISI Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $440.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.38.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.60. 916,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.56. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

