Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INSE. Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

INSE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,701. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

