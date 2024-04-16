Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGLB. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 667,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 981,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after buying an additional 568,091 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. 232,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

