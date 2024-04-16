Ark Price Down 26.8% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $130.34 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001571 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002220 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001234 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,204,980 coins and its circulating supply is 180,205,726 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

