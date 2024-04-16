Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 342,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,922. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

