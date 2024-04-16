Berenberg Bank Cuts Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,260

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,315 ($16.37) to GBX 1,260 ($15.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,012 ($12.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,066.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.69).

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.