975 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.82. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

