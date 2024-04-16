GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.