Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,560,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 44,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.47.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.