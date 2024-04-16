Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TriMas worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

