Citigroup Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $226.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TRV stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.