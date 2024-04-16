Comparing BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BTCS and TP ICAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 TP ICAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than TP ICAP.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 16.98 -$15.89 million $0.56 2.59 TP ICAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BTCS and TP ICAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TP ICAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and TP ICAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% TP ICAP N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTCS beats TP ICAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About TP ICAP

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes. The Energy & Commodities division assists its clients in energy and commodity transactions ranging from canvassing the market for expressions of interest to intelligence gathering, negotiations, commercial implementation, and post-transaction processing, as well as provides insights on unpredictable factors that affect energy and commodities markets. This division primarily focuses on the oil, gas, power, renewables, ferrous metals, base metals, precious metals, soft commodities, and coal markets. The Institutional Services division provides an agency sales and execution service in a range of asset classes for hedge funds, asset managers, and asset owners. The Data & Analytics division offers pricing, reference data, and analytical tools for making investment, portfolio analysis, valuation, risk management, and compliance decisions for various asset classes and markets. The company's clients include banks, insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, hedge funds, governmental organizations, central banks, charities and endowment funds, energy producers and refiners, corporate treasurers, information analysts, risk and compliance managers, and those responsible for trading activities in their business. It primarily operates in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

