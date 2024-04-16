Strs Ohio Has $30.76 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Pure Storage worth $30,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.