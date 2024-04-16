iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

