Vanquis Banking Group plc (VANQ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 30th

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VANQ opened at GBX 48.82 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,475.00 and a beta of 1.36. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.15 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.63 ($3.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

