Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $51.18.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
