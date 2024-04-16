Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HII. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HII opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average is $256.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

