JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $107.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.4 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

