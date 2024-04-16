KORE Group’s (KORE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

KORE Group Trading Up 5.5 %

KORE Group stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.81. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KORE Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KORE Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in KORE Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KORE Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KORE Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

