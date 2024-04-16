Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $706,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.