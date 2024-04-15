Keel Point LLC Has $27.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.00. 18,510,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,106,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

