Investors Research Corp Sells 762 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

