ICON (ICX) Tops One Day Volume of $12.67 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $225.16 million and $12.67 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,617,223 coins and its circulating supply is 989,617,229 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 989,570,823.148207 with 989,569,421.3621126 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23503509 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $13,799,417.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.