Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,245 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.81. 361,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

