Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Zuora worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zuora by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,155.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,155.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,085 shares of company stock worth $1,985,746. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

