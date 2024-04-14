Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Symbotic comprises 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $45,000.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $440,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188,628 shares of company stock worth $279,026,777 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYM. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:SYM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.51. 841,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,199. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.44 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

