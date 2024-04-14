Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,146. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

