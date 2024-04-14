White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,748,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,229,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTM stock traded down $12.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,688.80. 4,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,744.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.75. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,319.05 and a 52-week high of $1,849.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.