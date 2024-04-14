Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.38% of Banner worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,471. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

