Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $317.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $307.00 to $317.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average is $247.81. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

