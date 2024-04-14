Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. Research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.