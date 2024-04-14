Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.21.

MRNS opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $413.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. FMR LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

