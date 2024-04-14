C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

