Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $271.64

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.10.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Cummins by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $298.63 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

