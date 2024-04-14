StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Trading Down 2.7 %
WWR stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.65.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
