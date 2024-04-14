StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

WWR stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Westwater Resources

About Westwater Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

