United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.67.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $232.59 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,990 shares of company stock valued at $29,301,585 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

