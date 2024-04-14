Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $133.72 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

