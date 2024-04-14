Financial Comparison: Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) and Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archrock and Wavefront Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Archrock alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $990.34 million 3.18 $105.00 million $0.67 30.04 Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Wavefront Technology Solutions. Wavefront Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 10.60% 12.63% 4.09% Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Archrock and Wavefront Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Archrock and Wavefront Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wavefront Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archrock currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wavefront Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Archrock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archrock beats Wavefront Technology Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in Canada. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites. Wavefront Technology Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.