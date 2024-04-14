Hexcel’s (HXL) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.57.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

