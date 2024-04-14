Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.