Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,089,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 42,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

