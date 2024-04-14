Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 1.9 %

ANNSF stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $200.09.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.