Lauer Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up approximately 0.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,259. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $28.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

