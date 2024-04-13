Lauer Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lauer Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 201,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

