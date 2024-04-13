Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Bank of America

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.12. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$19.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5149972 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Insiders have sold a total of 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

